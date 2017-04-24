AMBA Accredits Great Lakes Institute of Management Programmes

Chennai: ccccThe Programmes which have received this international accreditation include the flagship one year Programme of Great Lakes - Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM), two year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Executive Programme in Management (PGXPM) and PGPM - Flex Programme. The accreditation has been received for a period of four years, valid until 2021.
The accreditation has placed Great Lakes Chennai among some of the renowned business schools such as INSEAD France, London Business School, HEC Paris, SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan and IIM Calcutta, said a statement from the Chennai-based management school.
Earlier in 2014, Great Lakes Chennai received the AMBA accreditation for its flagship one year Programme - PGPM and for its executive Programme PGXPM. After careful evaluation process, the AMBA board has accredited all the Programmes offered by the institute starting from academic year 2017.
"I am extremely proud and delighted that Great Lakes Chennai has received the prestigious AMBA accreditation, thereby joining an elite group of only 2% of top B Schools in the world to have received this accreditation until now," said Dr. Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Dean and Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management and Chancellor - Great Lakes International University said, while announcing the news.
The news has come at the right time as we step our foot forward to begin the next academic year and eagerly look forward to welcoming the new batch in few weeks, added Dr. Bala.
The Association of MBAs (AMBA) is a global organization founded in 1967 which focuses primarily on international business school accreditation and membership, raising its profile and quality standards internationally for the benefit of business schools, students and alumni and employers across the globe.
Click here for more Education News