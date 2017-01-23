Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Admissions 2017-18: Online Application Process Started

Know Faculties and Centres in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
The University has thirteen (13) Faculties: Agricultural Sciences, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Technology, International Studies, Law, Life Sciences, Management Studies & Research, Medicine, Science, Social Sciences, Theology and Unani Medicine, each comprising of several Departments of Studies.
The University also maintains number of Colleges, Institutes, Centres and Schools. Notably among them are: Women's College, Centre of Professional Courses, Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit, Zakir Hussain College of Engineering & Technology, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College, Institute of Ophthalmology, Centre for Advanced Studies in History, Centre for Women Studies, Centre for Nehru Studies, University Polytechnic, University Women's Polytechnic, K.A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies, Community College, Centre for Promotion of Educational and Cultural Advancement of Muslims of India (CPECAMI), Schools including one for the visually challenged.
How to apply for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Courses
- Go to http://amucontrollerexams.com/
- Click on the link for applications
- Register online and then Login using your username and password.
- Please fill your Profile carefully and Review it properly
- Submit the forms
Applicants of general test courses are requested to send the print out of the PDF generated form after successful payment to the Joint Controller, Admission Section, Office of the Controller of Examination, AMU, Aligarh by Post before the last date of submission of application form.
Admissions to medical courses will be done Through NEET but only candidates who will register Online will be considered for Admission.
Admit Cards
Admit Card to appear in the Admission, Departmental Test are going to be uploaded by the University only to those candidates whose Application form, complete in all respects, has been received in the University on or before the last date of receipt as notified in this Guide. Admit Card will not be sent by post. For Admission Test Courses, admit cards will only be downloadable from the Controller's website www.amucontrollerexams.com.
Important Dates for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Admissions
- Entrance Tests dates will vary from courses to courses. You can check the details here:http://www.amucontrollerexams.com/app_forms.html
- The closing date for all admissions: August 14, 2017
