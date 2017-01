Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Admissions 2017-18: Online Application Process Started

Go to http://amucontrollerexams.com/

Click on the link for applications

Register online and then Login using your username and password.

Please fill your Profile carefully and Review it properly

Submit the forms

Entrance Tests dates will vary from courses to courses. You can check the details here:http://www.amucontrollerexams.com/app_forms.html

The closing date for all admissions: August 14, 2017

Aligarh Muslim University, a central university which is given 'institute of national importance' status provided under the Seventh Schedule of the constitution has invited application from interested candidates for various courses in the university and its regional centres for academic year 2017-2018. Apart from Aligarh, the entrance tests will be conducted at different cities which includes Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Malappuram, Meerut, Srinagar, Murshidabad, Kishanganj and Khanapara. To know more details about which centre is allocated to a specific course, the candidates shall check the admission guidelines. The admission process is done through the controller of examinations, AMU online link.The University has thirteen (13) Faculties: Agricultural Sciences, Arts, Commerce, Engineering and Technology, International Studies, Law, Life Sciences, Management Studies & Research, Medicine, Science, Social Sciences, Theology and Unani Medicine, each comprising of several Departments of Studies.The University also maintains number of Colleges, Institutes, Centres and Schools. Notably among them are: Women's College, Centre of Professional Courses, Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit, Zakir Hussain College of Engineering & Technology, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Dr. Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College, Institute of Ophthalmology, Centre for Advanced Studies in History, Centre for Women Studies, Centre for Nehru Studies, University Polytechnic, University Women's Polytechnic, K.A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies, Community College, Centre for Promotion of Educational and Cultural Advancement of Muslims of India (CPECAMI), Schools including one for the visually challenged.Applicants of general test courses are requested to send the print out of the PDF generated form after successful payment to the Joint Controller, Admission Section, Office of the Controller of Examination, AMU, Aligarh by Post before the last date of submission of application form.Admissions to medical courses will be done Through NEET but only candidates who will register Online will be considered for Admission.Admit Card to appear in the Admission, Departmental Test are going to be uploaded by the University only to those candidates whose Application form, complete in all respects, has been received in the University on or before the last date of receipt as notified in this Guide. Admit Card will not be sent by post. For Admission Test Courses, admit cards will only be downloadable from the Controller's website www.amucontrollerexams.com.Click here for more Education News