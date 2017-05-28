AKTU UPSEE 2017 Results To Be Declared Soon At Upsee.nic.in Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will declare the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 tomorrow or before May 30.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2017 Results To Be Declared Soon At Upsee.nic.in New Delhi: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will declare the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 tomorrow or before May 30. According a latest update posted in the UPSEE 2017 official website, the counselling process for admission will start soon after the declaration of results of intermediate or class 12 exams of various boards.



The AKTU UPSEE 2017 notification has earlier said that the results of UPSEE-2017 along with final



In the results, based on performance of the candidates in UPSEE-2017, separate merit lists also will be prepared for each course. Merit position, score-card with total marks and marks obtained in each subject will be made available on the official website after the declaration of the result.



The cut-off percentage of marks in UPSEE-2017 for the merit of successful candidates is 25% (20% for SC/ST) as per UP State Govt order, said the notification.



After the declaration of the results, successful candidates will be called for counselling according to their merit in UPSEE-2017 by giving intimation through Newspapers and website.



However, the UPSEE notification also said that, the allotment of seat shall depend on the availability of the seats on the day of counseling.



The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on websites aktu.ac.in or upsee.nic.in and Newspapers for counselling dates. The counselling schedule can be downloaded from the website.



UPSEE 2017 Results: How to check



The candidates who are waiting for



Go to the official UPSEE 2017 website, upsee.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter your exam registration details

Submit the details

See your results



Click here for more





Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will declare the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 tomorrow or before May 30. According a latest update posted in the UPSEE 2017 official website, the counselling process for admission will start soon after the declaration of results of intermediate or class 12 exams of various boards.The AKTU UPSEE 2017 notification has earlier said that the results of UPSEE-2017 along with final answer keys will be declared on or before May 30, 2017.In the results, based on performance of the candidates in UPSEE-2017, separate merit lists also will be prepared for each course. Merit position, score-card with total marks and marks obtained in each subject will be made available on the official website after the declaration of the result.The cut-off percentage of marks in UPSEE-2017 for the merit of successful candidates is 25% (20% for SC/ST) as per UP State Govt order, said the notification.After the declaration of the results, successful candidates will be called for counselling according to their merit in UPSEE-2017 by giving intimation through Newspapers and website.However, the UPSEE notification also said that, the allotment of seat shall depend on the availability of the seats on the day of counseling.The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on websites aktu.ac.in or upsee.nic.in and Newspapers for counselling dates. The counselling schedule can be downloaded from the website.The candidates who are waiting for UPSEE results can follow these steps to check their results:Go to the official UPSEE 2017 website, upsee.nic.inClick on the results linkEnter your exam registration detailsSubmit the detailsSee your resultsClick here for more Education News