AKTU UPSEE 2017 Results Declared At Upsee.nic.in, Check Now Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has declared the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 in the official website.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT AKTU UPSEE 2017 Results Declared At Upsee.nic.in, Check Now New Delhi: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has declared the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 in the official website. AKTU is the organising authority of the UPSEE 2017 entrance exams. According a latest update posted in the UPSEE 2017 official website, this year's counselling process for admissions will start soon after the declaration of results of intermediate or class 12 exams of various boards. The AKTU UPSEE 2017 notification has



Though CBSE and various other boards have declared the class 12 exams or intermediate results, UP board is yet to declared the class 12 results.



UPSEE 2017 Results: How to check UPSEE Result 2017 Has Been Declared At upsee.nic.in, Know How To Check

The candidates who are waiting for UPSEE results 2017 can follow these steps to check their results:



Go to the official UPSEE 2017 website, upsee.nic.in



Click on the results link, RESULT UPSEE 2017



Next page open,chose your category, - UG Candidate or PG Candidate



Chose whether you want to search by Roll no or Search by Application No.



Enter your Roll No or Application No



See your results



The student are advised to wait for further updates on counselling and all other admission related processes.



Click here for more





Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has declared the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2017 in the official website. AKTU is the organising authority of the UPSEE 2017 entrance exams. According a latest update posted in the UPSEE 2017 official website, this year's counselling process for admissions will start soon after the declaration of results of intermediate or class 12 exams of various boards. The AKTU UPSEE 2017 notification has earlier said that the results of UPSEE-2017 along with final answer keys will be declared on or before May 30, 2017.Though CBSE and various other boards have declared the class 12 exams or intermediate results, UP board is yet to declared the class 12 results.The candidates who are waiting for UPSEE results 2017 can follow these steps to check their results:Go to the official UPSEE 2017 website, upsee.nic.inClick on the results link, RESULT UPSEE 2017Next page open,chose your category, - UG Candidate or PG CandidateChose whether you want to search by Roll no or Search by Application No.Enter your Roll No or Application NoSee your resultsThe student are advised to wait for further updates on counselling and all other admission related processes.Click here for more Education News