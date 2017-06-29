AKTU Releases UPSEE 2017 1st Round Allotment Results, Check Now @ Upsee.nic.in Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has released the first round allotment results of UPSEE 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSEE 2017 1st Round Allotment Results Out, Check Now @ Upsee.nic.in New Delhi: Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has released the first round provisional seat allotment results of UPSEE 2017. Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) was held for admissions into degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges from Uttar Pradesh. The UPSEE 1st allotment results have been released on the official website of upsee.nic.in. The Government of Uttar Pradesh, Technical Education Department, has consented for the constitution of Central Admission Board (CAB), which has absolute rights for conducting of UPSEE-2017, and to decide about modalities of admissions and allotment of seats.



The jurisdiction of CAB extends to colleges / institutes affiliated to AKTU, Lucknow. The CAB is authorised to take every decision regarding conduct and admissions through UPSEE-2017.



The first round registration, payment of registration fee and uploading of document held from June 19 to June 24. UPSEE 2017's first round online document verification at centralized verification center was held from June 20 to June 25. UPSEE 2017 first round choice filling was also held from June 20 to June 26 June.



First round choice locking of various courses began on June 20 and concluded on June 26.



After checking the first round allotment results of UPSEE 2017, the students will be given chance to 'online willingness' from June 29 to July 2. The second round registration will start on July 3 after that.

UPSEE 2017 1st Round Allotment Results: How to check

The students who have registered for first round allotment may follow these steps to access the results:



Step Two: Click on the "Round 1 : Seat Allotment Result" link given on the homepage

Step Three: Enter Application Number, Password ( Created during UPSEE 2017 Application Form submission ) and Enter Security Pin ( as shown there).

Step Four: See the allotment.



