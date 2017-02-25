AIPVT 2017 Will Be Through NEET This Year, Says VCI

EMAIL PRINT AIPVT 2017 will be through NEET this year New Delhi: The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has released official notification regarding AIPVT 2017. In the notice, it has been mentioned that the All India Pre Veterinary Test (AIPVT) 2017 will not be conducted by VCI due to administrative reasons. This is for those candidates who wish to take admission in Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry course under 15% seats on all India basis. Otherwise, the examination would have been conducted by VCI for filling up 15% of total number of seats in recognized Veterinary Colleges under All India Quota for 2017-18 academic year. Concern candidates are suggested to go through the details given below regarding the examination.



