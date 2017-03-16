AIMA UGAT 2017: Application Process For Undergraduate Programs To End On May 1

Important Dates
Last date to submit online application: May 1, 2017
Last date for submission of duly completed printout of registration form at AIMA, New Delhi: May 3, 2017
Entrance test date: May 13, 2017
Application Process
Candidates can apply for AIMA UGAT May 2017 through the official website or can obtain the application form along with the admission bulletin from listed institutes on the website. The application fee for the exam can also be paid both online or offline. Candidates can check the various modes of application on the official website (www.aima.in).
AIMA UGAT Test Pattern
UGAT will be an objective test. The test would be conducted in both computer based mode or pen paper based mode.
The test stricture for Integrated MBA, BBA, BCA, B.Com. is given below:
- English language - 40 questions
- Numerical and Data Analysis - 30 questions
- Reasoning and Intelligence - 30 questions
- General Knowledge - 30 questions
Candidates would be given a composite time of 2 hours to solve the paper. In case of BHM, there would be two more sections in the test paper:
- Service Aptitude - 25 questions
- Scientific Aptitude - 25 questions
In this case an extra hour would be given to candidate to solve the additional two sections.
Click here for more Education News