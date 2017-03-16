AIMA UGAT 2017: Application Process For Undergraduate Programs To End On May 1

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 16, 2017 14:49 IST
New Delhi:  All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun the application process for Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT). AIMA UGAT is conducted for screening of candidates for various under graduate programs such as Integrated MBA (IMBA), BBA, BCA, BHM, B.Com. etc. More than 20 universities and colleges will accept AIMA UGAT May 2017 score including NIRMA University, Goa University, and Ahmedabad University. The exam will be conducted in May and will be objective in nature. Entrance test will be conducted in both offline and online mode and students would have the liberty to choose their preferred mode of exam. 

Important Dates

Last date to submit online application: May 1, 2017

Last date for submission of duly completed printout of registration form at AIMA, New Delhi: May 3, 2017

Entrance test date: May 13, 2017

Application Process

Candidates can apply for AIMA UGAT May 2017 through the official website or can obtain the application form along with the admission bulletin from listed institutes on the website. The application fee for the exam can also be paid both online or offline. Candidates can check the various modes of application on the official website (www.aima.in).

AIMA UGAT Test Pattern

UGAT will be an objective test. The test would be conducted in both computer based mode or pen paper based mode.

The test stricture for Integrated MBA, BBA, BCA, B.Com.  is given below:
  • English language - 40 questions
  • Numerical and Data Analysis - 30 questions
  • Reasoning and Intelligence - 30 questions
  • General Knowledge - 30 questions

Candidates would be given a composite time of 2 hours to solve the paper. In case of BHM, there would be two more sections in the test paper:
  • Service Aptitude - 25 questions
  • Scientific Aptitude - 25 questions

In this case an extra hour would be given to candidate to solve the additional two sections.

