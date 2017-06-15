AIIMS Result 2017: MBBS Entrance Exam Result Declared At Aiimsexams.org All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the MBBS Entrance Exam Result 2017. The result is available on the official website and students who appeared for the exam can check their qualification status on the official website.

How to check AIIMS Result 2017 For MBBS Entrance Exam?





Step one: Go to official website: aimsexams.org and click on admissions tab.

Step two: Click on MBBS link and then click on the Result link in the new window

Step three: The result will be displayed in the form of a merit list. Check for your name and roll number.



AIIMS conducts MBBS entrance exam for admission to 7 AIIMS institutes in India. At first the result will be displayed only on the main AIIMS exam website but will later be uploaded on the other 6 AIIMS websites as well.



AIIMS Counselling would start from July 3. Almost 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the entrance exam this year. At present there are 100 MBBS seats available for Indian Nationals and 7 for foreigners.





