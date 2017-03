AIIMS PG Admission 2017: Online Application Process Begins For July Session

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has begun the registration for AIIMS PG July 2017 session. The last date to apply online is March 29, 2017. AIIMS PG is conducted for admission to Post graduate courses in medicine, dentistry, nursing, biotechnology, and paramedical. The institute will conduct a computer-based entrance test for selection of candidates. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 7, 2017. The result is expected to be declared in May after which the institute will conduct counselling for qualified candidates.Commencement of online application process: March 8, 2017Last date for online application: March 29, 2017Date for checking status of application: April 7, 2017Admit card available for download: April 25, 2017Entrance exam: May 7, 2017Tentative date for result declaration: May 13, 2017Tentative date of first counselling: June 5, 2017Step one: Go to official website: aiimsexams.orgStep two: Click on Academic Courses tab. Thereon click on the course name to which you wish to apply.Step three: Click on Registration link from the side menu.Step four: Click on New registration link and create your login id and password.Step five: Login to your candidate's profile and complete filling the application form.The application process will be incomplete without uploading of image and submission of application fee. Candidates can check the status of their application form, that is if their application is accepted or rejected, on April 7. There is provision for candidates to apply for regularization of rejected application by submitting required documents.Click here for more Education News