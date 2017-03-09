AIIMS PG Admission 2017: Online Application Process Begins For July Session

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has begun the registration for AIIMS PG July 2017 session. The last date to apply online is March 29, 2017. AIIMS PG is conducted for admission to Post graduate courses in medicine, dentistry, nursing, biotechnology, and paramedical. The institute will conduct a computer-based entrance test for selection of candidates. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 7, 2017. The result is expected to be declared in May after which the institute will conduct counselling for qualified candidates.
Important Dates
Commencement of online application process: March 8, 2017
Last date for online application: March 29, 2017
Date for checking status of application: April 7, 2017
Admit card available for download: April 25, 2017
Entrance exam: May 7, 2017
Tentative date for result declaration: May 13, 2017
Tentative date of first counselling: June 5, 2017
How to Apply
Step one: Go to official website: aiimsexams.org
Step two: Click on Academic Courses tab. Thereon click on the course name to which you wish to apply.
Step three: Click on Registration link from the side menu.
Step four: Click on New registration link and create your login id and password.
Step five: Login to your candidate's profile and complete filling the application form.
The application process will be incomplete without uploading of image and submission of application fee. Candidates can check the status of their application form, that is if their application is accepted or rejected, on April 7. There is provision for candidates to apply for regularization of rejected application by submitting required documents.
