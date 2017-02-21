AIIMS PG 2017: Open Counselling For Vacant Seats To Be Held At New Delhi Today

EMAIL PRINT AIIMS PG 2017: Open Counselling For Vacant Seats To Be Held At New Delhi Today New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is all set to conduct open counseling for AIIMS-PG today. The rank-wise list of candidates called for open counseling is available on the official website for AIIMS-PG exam. The open counseling is held for seats which remain vacant during first and second counseling conducted by the institute. The computer-based entrance exam for PG medical courses offered at AIIMS was conducted on November 13, 2016. The institute concluded both first and second counselling in December last year.



The Institute had earlier invited application from candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination for the open counselling session. Based on the applications received, the institute prepared category-wise list of candidates who can participate in open counselling today.



The open counselling is being held for the following seats: PG medical seats which remain vacant after second counselling.

Any other seat vacated by a student who was allotted a confirmed seat in first or second counselling by way of surrender/cancellation/mismatch of biometric verification by 1:00 pm on February 17, 2017. Any seats falling vacant after 1:00 pm on February 17, will be advertised for the next session in July 2017.



Documents required for Open Counselling Printout of the slip issued at the time of online registration for open counselling

All original certification proving qualification

Valid caste certificate for OBC category candidates issued within one year and before the date of counselling by a competent authority

Caste certificate for SC/ST candidates

Spot Counselling



If seats remain vacant even after open counselling, the institute will conduct spot counselling at the respective AIIMS. The institutes will advertise for the same in newspapers and on their official websites.



Click here for more



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is all set to conduct open counseling for AIIMS-PG today. The rank-wise list of candidates called for open counseling is available on the official website for AIIMS-PG exam. The open counseling is held for seats which remain vacant during first and second counseling conducted by the institute. The computer-based entrance exam for PG medical courses offered at AIIMS was conducted on November 13, 2016. The institute concluded both first and second counselling in December last year.The Institute had earlier invited application from candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination for the open counselling session. Based on the applications received, the institute prepared category-wise list of candidates who can participate in open counselling today.The open counselling is being held for the following seats:Any seats falling vacant after 1:00 pm on February 17, will be advertised for the next session in July 2017.If seats remain vacant even after open counselling, the institute will conduct spot counselling at the respective AIIMS. The institutes will advertise for the same in newspapers and on their official websites.Click here for more Education News