AIIMS PG 2017: Open Counselling For Vacant Seats To Be Held At New Delhi Today

The Institute had earlier invited application from candidates who had appeared in the entrance examination for the open counselling session. Based on the applications received, the institute prepared category-wise list of candidates who can participate in open counselling today.
The open counselling is being held for the following seats:
- PG medical seats which remain vacant after second counselling.
- Any other seat vacated by a student who was allotted a confirmed seat in first or second counselling by way of surrender/cancellation/mismatch of biometric verification by 1:00 pm on February 17, 2017.
Documents required for Open Counselling
- Printout of the slip issued at the time of online registration for open counselling
- All original certification proving qualification
- Valid caste certificate for OBC category candidates issued within one year and before the date of counselling by a competent authority
- Caste certificate for SC/ST candidates
Spot Counselling
If seats remain vacant even after open counselling, the institute will conduct spot counselling at the respective AIIMS. The institutes will advertise for the same in newspapers and on their official websites.
