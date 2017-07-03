AIIMS MSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 Results Published @ Aiimsexams.org, Counselling On August 1 Results of candidates called for 1st round of counselling for MSc Nursing course for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh for 2017 session have been released.

AIIMS MSc Nursing 2017 Entrance Results Published @ Aiimsexams.org New Delhi: Results of candidates called for 1st round of counselling for MSc Nursing course for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Rishikesh for 2017 session have been released. The results are available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The lists of candidates who have appeared for the Entrance Examination of M Sc Nursing Course for AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur & AIIMS Rishikesh held on June 26 and are called for the 1st round for counselling (Eight times of actual number of seats advertised in each category) scheduled on August 1 at AIIMS, New Delhi.



"If the actual numbers of seats are not filled from the candidates called for the 1st round of counselling, the other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of counselling," said the AIIMS MSc entrance results notification.



Further, AIIMS MSc entrance results notification added that, for allocation of seats, physical counselling will be done.



Candidates will exercise their choice of the course when called during the counselling as per their rank in their respective category. Choice thus made will be final & no claim will be entertained in this regard thereafter.



All candidates may view/ download their individual marks from www.aiimsexams.org by login their credentials. In addition, candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for further latest updates including counseling schedule and dates etc.



The counselling letter will be uploaded on the website in due course, the same can be downloaded from the website. No individual letter will be send by post. Thus, the candidates are also advised to carefully read the instructions as given in their counseling letter, said the notification.



AIIMS released the



