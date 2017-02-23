Budget
AIIMS MBBS Exam 2017: Online Registration Closes Today, Apply at aiimsexams.org

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 23, 2017 11:39 IST
AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam

New Delhi:  AIIMS MBBS 2017 registration will close today. Interested candidates who haven't registered yet are suggested to so at the earliest at the official portal (aiimsexams.org). AIIMS MBBS 2017 online registration portal will remain open till 5 pm today (23 February 2017). AIIMS will release the status of registration (including rejection/ deficiency in application) on 7 March 2017. Candidates should note that the online registration for AIIMS MBBS 2017 exam had begun on 24 January 2017. Details in this regard can be found below.

AIIMS MBBS exam (computer based online entrance exam) will be held on 28 May 2017.

