AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam Registration Started, Last Date Is February 23: Know How To Apply

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has opened the online registration window of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance exams in 2017. The candidates can apply using the online registration window till February 23. MBBS entrance exam of AIIMS will be held on May 28, 2017.



Every year All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts entrance examinations for admissions to seven AIIMS across India. To know more about the qualification and exaination pattern details, aspirants can visit https://www.aiimsexams.org/ page.



Eligibility for AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam



The candidates who have passed Plus Two or equilant examination with 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/OPH) can apply for the entrance. Those who are appearing for the qualifying examinations for this academic session can also appear for the entrance exam.



AIIMS MBBS 2017 Entrance Examination



The entrance examination to AIIMS MBBS 2017 will be conducted on 28 May, Sunday in various

centres across the country in two sessions. The test will be a computer based online examination from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.



Important dates of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS 2017 The last date to submit the online application form: February 23

Entrance exam date of AIIMS MBBS: May 28

Entrance exam result will be published on : June 14

1st Counselling: 03rd, 04th, 05th & 06th July, 2017.(Monday-Thursday)

2nd Counselling: 3rd August, 2017 (Thursday)

3rd Counselling: 5th September, 2017 (Tuesday)

Open Counselling [If required]: 26th September, 2017 (Tuesday)

Classes of AIIMS MBBS batch 2017-18 to begin : August 1

How to register for AIIMS MBBS 2017



Step 1: Go to AIIMS exams home page https://www.aiimsexams.org/.

Step 2: Click on "AIIMS MBBS - 2017 Registration has been started" flashing through the page.

Step 3: http://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/ will open there.

Step 4: Read the instructions given in the page.

Step 5: Register yourself and submit after entering all the important details.



NB: Because of the rush in the first hours of registration, the online registration window will not be available for candidates. So, it is advised that, candidates should wait till everything becomes normal.



