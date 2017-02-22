AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has opened the online registration window of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) entrance exams on last month and the candidates can apply using the online registration window till tomorrow, ie. February 23. According to the notification released by AIIMS, MBBS entrance exam will be held on May 28, 2017. Every year All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducts entrance examinations for admissions to seven AIIMS across India.



To know more about the qualification and exaination pattern details, of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Entrance exam, aspirants can visit https://www.aiimsexams.org/ page.



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS): How to register



Step 1: Go to AIIMS exams home page https://www.aiimsexams.org/.

Step 2: Click on "AIIMS MBBS - 2017 Registration has been started" flashing through the page.

Step 3: http://mbbs.aiimsexams.org/ will open there.

Step 4: Read the instructions given in the page.

Step 5: Register yourself and submit after entering all the important details.



AIIMS MBBS 2017 Exam: Eligibility Details



The candidates who have passed Plus Two or equivalent examination with 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/OPH) can apply for the entrance. The candidates who are appearing for the qualifying exams in this academic session can also appear for the entrance exam.



AIIMS MBBS 2017 Entrance Examination



The entrance examination to AIIMS MBBS 2017 will be conducted on 28 May, Sunday in various centres across the country in two sessions. The test will be a computer based online examination from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.



The notification was published on January 25.



