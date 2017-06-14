AIIMS MBBS 2017 Entrance Exam Result Expected Today

New Delhi: AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam results are expected to be declared today. Medical aspirants can heave a sigh of relief as results of all national level examinations are just round the corner. In a recent development, Supreme Court has ordered CBSE to release NEET results and start the admission process at the earliest. It is likely that the NEET 2017 results can be released anytime after 16 June. Read here: NEET OMR Answer Sheets Available Online, Keys To Be Released On 15 June. Candidates those who had appeared for AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2017 should now wait for the result to be released at the official web portal of AIIMS at aiimsexam.org.
Candidates who have not qualified the exam will not be intimated about it. "No correspondence in this regard will be entertained. However, the marks/ Percentile Scores of individual candidate will be made available on AIIMS Website www.aiimsexams.org," reads the official notification of AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam.
AIIMS had conducted national level examination for selecting eligible candidates and granting them admission to MBBS courses. The exam was held on 28 May.
The first counselling will be held from 3 July 2017 and will continue till 6 July 2017.
