AIIMS MBBS 2017: Admit Card Released, Download At Mbbs.aiimsexams.org

The examination will be held on 28 May 2017 at various centres across the nation. Candidates will appear for the online mode examination in two shifts (9.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm).
AIIMS MBBS 2017: Entrance Exam Pattern and Rules
- A correct answer will fetch 1 mark, whereas a wrong one will lead to minus one third
- While the minimum cut off score for candidates belonging to general category is 50%, it is 45% and 40% for OBC and SC/ ST
- Question paper will be in Hindi or English, candidates have to make the choice
- Only 7 seats are available for foreign nationals at AIIMS New Delhi for admission to MBBS course. “In the six new AIIMS (viz: Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh,) with intake of 100 students each, the reservation policy followed will be 7.5% ST, 15% SC and 27% OBC, for Indian Nationals. A 3% reservation for Orthopaedic Physically Handicapped shall be provided on horizontal basis, in the seats available.”
