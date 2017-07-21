AIIMS Masters In Biotechnology Course Entrance Exam 2017 Results Declared, Check @ Aiimsexams.org All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Examination Section has declared the of Masters in Biotechnology Course Entrance Examination-2017 held on July 15.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Examination Section has declared the of Masters in Biotechnology Course Entrance Examination-2017 held on July 15. The lists of candidates who have appeared for the



The AIIMS Masters results have been declared both rank wise and roll number wise. In over all ranking, Aayushi Kalra, Souvik Burman and Kriti Negi are placed first, second and third respectively.



If the actual numbers of seats are not filled from the candidates called for the 1st round of counselling, the other qualified candidates may be called in subsequent rounds of counselling, said the results notification from AIIMS.



Further, the notification also said that, for allocation of seats, physical counselling will be done. Candidates will opt to accept seat in M. Biotechnology course when called during the counselling as per their rank in their respective category.



All candidates may download their individual marks of AIIMS Masters in Biotechnology entrance exam from



In addition, candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for latest updates including counseling schedule and dates etc. The counselling letter will be uploaded on the website in due course, the same can be downloaded from the website.



