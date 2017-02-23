Budget
AIIMS Final Result of PhD Programme January 2017 Session Announced

Updated: February 23, 2017 20:56 IST
New Delhi:  On the basis of written test (Stage I and Stage II) held on Saturday, 11 February, 2017 and Departmental Clinical / Practical / Lab based Assessment (Stage III) held 21 February 21, 2017, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released the names of the candidates who have been selected in different Departments of AIIMS for admission to Ph.D. Programme for January 2017 session. The candidates can go to the official examination results website of AIIMS and check their results.

The results notification has also said that the admission to Ph.D. Programme of AIIMS will be subject to the availability of research funds or fellowship or grant from recognized funding agencies. The admission will be finalized and offer will be sent to the candidate only when evidence of availability of research funds/grant/fellowship for the project is submitted to the Academic Section by the selected candidate through concerned Head of the Department.

AIIMS Final Result of PhD Programme January 2017 Session: How to check the results
  1. Go to the official results website of AIIMS Exams, https://www.aiimsexams.org/
  2. Click on the link: Final Result of Ph.D Programme January 2017 session Exam held on 11/02/2017
  3. Check your results

