AIIMS Final Result of PhD Programme January 2017 Session Announced

The results notification has also said that the admission to Ph.D. Programme of AIIMS will be subject to the availability of research funds or fellowship or grant from recognized funding agencies. The admission will be finalized and offer will be sent to the candidate only when evidence of availability of research funds/grant/fellowship for the project is submitted to the Academic Section by the selected candidate through concerned Head of the Department.
AIIMS Final Result of PhD Programme January 2017 Session: How to check the results
- Go to the official results website of AIIMS Exams, https://www.aiimsexams.org/
- Click on the link: Final Result of Ph.D Programme January 2017 session Exam held on 11/02/2017
- Check your results
