AIIMS Fellowship Programme 2018: Online Registration Begins, Written Test In November Interested candidates can apply on or before 5 October 2017. AIIMS will conduct online test on 18 November 2017.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT AIIMS Fellowship Programme 2018: Online Registration Begins, Apply At aiimsexams.org New Delhi: Online registration has begun for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Fellowship programme for January 2018 session. Interested candidates can apply on or before 5 October 2017. AIIMS will conduct online test on 18 November 2017. Candidates can expect their result on 5 December 2017. A total of 45 fellowships are available in the departments of Cardiac Anesthesiology, CMET, CTVS, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Deformities, CDER, ENT, Gynaecology, Medical Oncology, Neuro Anesthesiology, Neurology, Neuro-Surgery, Radiology, Surgery and Urology. Details in this regard can be found at aiimsexams.org.



Candidates should note that the online test will be held in Delhi/ NCR.



The test will carry a total of 60 marks and candidates will be allowed 60 minutes for it. 'Out of the candidates who are 50th percentile or above in the written test (Stage-I), candidates 3 times the number of seats advertised will be called for departmental clinical/practical/lab based assessment (carrying 40 marks).'



Selected candidates will be required to join on 15 January 2018 and the last date for admission is 28 February 2018.



Click here for more



Online registration has begun for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Fellowship programme for January 2018 session. Interested candidates can apply on or before 5 October 2017. AIIMS will conduct online test on 18 November 2017. Candidates can expect their result on 5 December 2017. A total of 45 fellowships are available in the departments of Cardiac Anesthesiology, CMET, CTVS, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Deformities, CDER, ENT, Gynaecology, Medical Oncology, Neuro Anesthesiology, Neurology, Neuro-Surgery, Radiology, Surgery and Urology. Details in this regard can be found at aiimsexams.org.Candidates should note that the online test will be held in Delhi/ NCR.The test will carry a total of 60 marks and candidates will be allowed 60 minutes for it. 'Out of the candidates who are 50th percentile or above in the written test (Stage-I), candidates 3 times the number of seats advertised will be called for departmental clinical/practical/lab based assessment (carrying 40 marks).'Selected candidates will be required to join on 15 January 2018 and the last date for admission is 28 February 2018.Click here for more Education News