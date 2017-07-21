AIIMS To Declare Entrance Exam Result For Masters In Biotechnology Course, Today

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare result of the entrance exam held for M. Biotechnology course. The exam was held on 15 July and as per the schedule given by AIIMS, the result is expected today. The first counselling will begin on 1 August. The course, which had begun in 1986, emphasizes on the laboratory methodology and other medical aspects related to diagnosis and therapy implementing the use of biotechnological tools. Candidates can check the AIIMS entrance exam result at aiimsexams.org.

The entrance exam was held for selecting candidates and granting them admission against 14 available seats.

'Any candidate who opts for confirmed seat in the Counselling, his/her original certificate will be retained and the same will not be returned to the candidate before completion of the course unless he/she deposits a sum of Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees five thousand only) irrespective of the fact whether he/she joins the course or not.'

Candidates who enroll themselves for the M. Biotechnology course must note that the plan of dissertation can be submitted one year after registration. The last date for submission of thesis is 31 January.

How to check AIIMS M.Biotechnology Entrance Exam Result?

Go to the official website at aiimsexams.org

Click on the result link

Enter the details asked for, or if the result is available in .pdf format download it

Enter your roll number

Get the result

