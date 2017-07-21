AIIMS To Declare Entrance Exam Result For Masters In Biotechnology Course, Today

The entrance exam was held for selecting candidates and granting them admission against 14 available seats.
'Any candidate who opts for confirmed seat in the Counselling, his/her original certificate will be retained and the same will not be returned to the candidate before completion of the course unless he/she deposits a sum of Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees five thousand only) irrespective of the fact whether he/she joins the course or not.'
Candidates who enroll themselves for the M. Biotechnology course must note that the plan of dissertation can be submitted one year after registration. The last date for submission of thesis is 31 January.
How to check AIIMS M.Biotechnology Entrance Exam Result?
- Go to the official website at aiimsexams.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter the details asked for, or if the result is available in .pdf format download it
- Enter your roll number
- Get the result
Click here for more Education News