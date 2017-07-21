AIIMS To Declare Entrance Exam Result For Masters In Biotechnology Course, Today

AIIMS M.Biotechnology entrance exam result will be declared today as per the schedule given by the Institute.

Education | | Updated: July 21, 2017 09:45 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AIIMS To Declare Entrance Exam Result For Masters In Biotechnology Course, Today

AIIMS M. Biotechnology Entrance Exam Result To Be Declared Today

New Delhi:  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare result of the entrance exam held for M. Biotechnology course. The exam was held on 15 July and as per the schedule given by AIIMS, the result is expected today. The first counselling will begin on 1 August. The course, which had begun in 1986, emphasizes on the laboratory methodology and other medical aspects related to diagnosis and therapy implementing the use of biotechnological tools. Candidates can check the AIIMS entrance exam result at aiimsexams.org.

The entrance exam was held for selecting candidates and granting them admission against 14 available seats.

'Any candidate who opts for confirmed seat in the Counselling, his/her original certificate will be retained and the same will not be returned to the candidate before completion of the course unless he/she deposits a sum of Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees five thousand only) irrespective of the fact whether he/she joins the course or not.'

Candidates who enroll themselves for the M. Biotechnology course must note that the plan of dissertation can be submitted one year after registration. The last date for submission of thesis is 31 January.

How to check AIIMS M.Biotechnology Entrance Exam Result?

  • Go to the official website at aiimsexams.org
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the details asked for, or if the result is available in .pdf format download it
  • Enter your roll number
  • Get the result

Click here for more Education News


 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READWhat Modi Has Accomplished With Kovind's Election As President
AIIMSAIIMS resultaiimsexams.orgaiims m.biotechnology resultaiims entrance exam result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga JasoosIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMi Max 2Reliance Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................