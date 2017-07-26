AIIMS Counselling 2017 For MSc Nursing, M. Biotechnology; Know Details Here The AIIMS first counselling for MSc Nursing and M. Biotechnology course for the August 2017 session will be held on August 1.

The AIIMS first counselling for MSc Nursing and M. Biotechnology course for the August 2017 session will be held on August 1. The AIIMS Entrance Examination for selection in M.Sc / M.Sc (Nursing) courses held on June 26 and M.Biotechnology held on July 15 and the



"The counseling for allotment of seats will be held on 1st August, 2017 at 09:00 AM sharp at AIIMS, New Delhi at J.L. Auditorium 09:00 AM onwards along with your roll number, rank letter and all original certificates for verification of documents", said a statement from.



The second counseling will be held on August 16, 2017 at 09:30 A.M. subject to the availability of seats for August, 2017 session.



The counseling letters has been uploaded on the official AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.org of all those students who have qualified to be called for first round of counseling under UR/OBC/SC/ST category which can be downloaded.



All candidates must bring original documents to be eligible to appear in counseling. For any queries candidates may send email on aiims.reg@gmail.com or contact Academic Section, AIIMS, New Delhi Tel: (011) 26593230 and 26594832 between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on any working days and up to 12.00 Noon on Saturday.



To download the counselling call letter of M.Sc. Nursing/M.Biotechnology/M.Sc. Courses-2017 entrance examination which has been uploaded on the official website, the candidates may click "Academic Courses" tab and may login to download the letter.



