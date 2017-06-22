AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017: Results, Ranks, Counselling Dates Released, Check Now @ Aiimsexams.org AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance examination 2017 results have been published. The students may access their results and ranks from the official exam website of AIIMS.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2017 Results, Ranks Released @ Aiimsexams.org New Delhi: AIIMS BSc Nursing entrance examination 2017 results have been published. The students may access their results and ranks from the official exam website of AIIMS. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has published the lists of candidates who have appeared for the B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing Entrance Examination - 2017 which was held on June 18 for admission into AIIMS, New Delhi and six other AIIMS. AIIMS has given the dates of the first round of counselling on the results published.



The total number of candidates called for the 1st round of counselling is four times the actual number of seats in each category, said the results notification from AIIMS.



The admission will be done to 477 seats in all AIIMS centres.



If seats are vacant after the first counselling, other candidates may be called for subsequent rounds of counselling.



Candidates will exercise their choice of the Institute when called during the counselling as per their rank in their respective category, added the notification.



All candidates who have appeared for AIIMS Nursing entrance exam may view/download their results in the website www.aiimsexams.org. Accordingly, candidates are required to visit the website regularly for further updates including counselling schedule and dates.



The AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling call letter will be available on website in due course of time.



Click here for more





