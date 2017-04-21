AICTE: Curriculum To Be Revised To Make Students More Employable

As part of transforming the education system and making students more employable, AICTE today said it is taking steps to periodically revise the curriculum to meet the needs of industry and other sectors. AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe said this was being done considering complaints that nearly 60 per cent of those passing out of technical education institutions are not industry-ready and still require honing.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of AICTE sponsored workshop 'Teacher Training workshop on E Learning: challenges and opportunities', organised at the Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology here, he said the Council has taken various initiatives to transform education at all levels.One of these was to revise the curriculum at regular intervals to make it a model one, so that industry benefited with the changing technologies. Similarly it would be mandatory for students to have internship in industry for about two to three months, even during summer vacation, so that they imbibe skills before taking up jobs, he said.He said SKCET has been selected as a Centre for Differently Abled persons and a grant would be announced soon. On the workshop, Sahasrabudhe said 'Swayam- Free online Education' is designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of educational policy-- access, equity and quality.The objective was to take the best teaching learning resources to all and to bridge the digital divide for students who hitherto remained untouched by the digital revolution and had not been able to join the mainstream of the knowledge economy, he said. About 40 faculty members from various engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are participating in the training programme, which would pave way to enhance e-Learning in India, SKCET chairperson, S Malarvizhi said.