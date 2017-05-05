AEEE 2017: Amrita University Declared Result Today; Check At Amrita.edu Amrita University has released the result for AEEE (Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination) 2017 on its official website. AEEE is conducted for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Amrita College of Engineering.

New Delhi: Amrita University has released the result for AEEE (Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination) 2017 on its official website. AEEE is conducted for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Amrita College of Engineering. The computer based test for AEEE was conducted from April 20 to April 23, 2017. The Pen-paper based exam was conducted on April 29, 2017. The result was declared at 12:00 pm today. Candidates will also be able to see their rank card along with the result.



How to check AEEE 2017 Result



Step one: Go to Amrita University official website: www.amrita.edu

Step two: Click on the result link given on the home page, then again click on the result link provided on the next page.

Step three: In the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code correctly. Click on submit.

Step four: View and download your result.



AEEE 2017 Counseling Schedule



The next procedure after result declaration is counseling. The counseling procedure will begin from June 9, 2017. The counseling schedule is as given below:



SC/ST Quota (Open and State Quota): June 9, 2017

General Quota (Open and State Quota): June 12-15, 2017

State Quota (candidates from Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu): June 15-17, 2017



Candidates who have qualified the exam are advised to check the Amrita University website on or after May 10 to download counseling call letter.



Click here for more



