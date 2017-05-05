AEEE 2017: Amrita University Declared Result Today; Check At Amrita.edu

How to check AEEE 2017 Result
Step one: Go to Amrita University official website: www.amrita.edu
Step two: Click on the result link given on the home page, then again click on the result link provided on the next page.
Step three: In the new window, enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha code correctly. Click on submit.
Step four: View and download your result.
AEEE 2017 Counseling Schedule
The next procedure after result declaration is counseling. The counseling procedure will begin from June 9, 2017. The counseling schedule is as given below:
SC/ST Quota (Open and State Quota): June 9, 2017
General Quota (Open and State Quota): June 12-15, 2017
State Quota (candidates from Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu): June 15-17, 2017
Candidates who have qualified the exam are advised to check the Amrita University website on or after May 10 to download counseling call letter.
