Admission Process Begins At IP University For More Than 30000 Seats

New Delhi: Admission season has arrived at Indraprastha University. Application intake has begun for more than 30000 seats available under Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, commonly known as IP university. Common Entrance Tests (CETs) will begin from 15 April 2017. Primarily the varsity selects through CET or on merit of qualifying degree. Interested candidates are required to go through the information brochure in detail and make sure they fulfill the eligibility criteria and are eligible to apply for the academic session 2017-2018. Details in this regard are given below.



Eligibility Criteria

IP University allows only Indian/ Nepal citizens for admission, except for PG Medical courses. For PG Medical courses, only those candidates who have completed their MBBS degree from IP are eligible to apply.



Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates shall have to take care of the last date of application submission, which varies for different courses. Candidates are therefore suggested to go through the information brochure (available on the official website).



How to fill application forms?

Candidates should note that application must be filled online at the official portal of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (ipu.ac.in)

Candidates have to fill any one of the three exam categories: Engineering/Professional/M.Phil/PG Diploma/PG Ayurveda Programmes OR PhD OR Post Graduate Medical Courses / Super Speciality Medical Courses / Under Graduate Medical Courses / B.Sc. (Yoga)

Fill the general information tab

Upload recent passport size photograph, signature, scanned image of thumb impression

Fill the qualification details

Click on the Declaration form



Upon successful submission of forms, candidates will get a login ID and password, which can be used for further logins and applying for multiple courses, if required.



Application Fee

Candidates shall have to submit the fee online. Candidates have to pay INR 1000 for each course applied for.



