Admission Cancellation Over NEET: 'Medical Students Under Stress, MCI Should Investigate', Say Parents

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Admission Cancellation Over NEET: 'Medical Students Under Stress, MCI Should Investigate', Say Parents New Delhi: On April 4, we have



A parent of an affected student from an Uttar Pradesh medical college told NDTV that, these students are under stress while MCI is trying to destroy the careers of the students who have excellent NEET 2016 record, and are regular students in medical colleges from Uttar Pradesh.



The parents of affected students have sent us the supporting documents for their claim and they said no capitation fee was taken from the students when they were admitted to the medical colleges last year.



Dr. (Major) Gulshan Garg, Chairman, Sankalp Charitable Trust said that, the fact is that all these students are NEET qualified and participated in the state counseling process, but, while compiling students' record, the office of Director General, Medical Education goofed up the list and missed out the names of these 481 students.



"Private colleges had deposited Rs I lakh officially to open counseling counters in the office of Director General, Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh. All 481 students had participated in the counseling process but during compilation of list of selected students to send it to MCI, the DG, Medical Education erred and forgot to include these students' names in the list," says Dr Garg.



"NEET qualified students are forced to appear for NEET again in spite of the vacant sanctioned seats in the medical profession in a country like us where health human resource is already deficient," Dr Garg added.



NDTV tried to contact MCI officials but could not reach them.



The Centre had last year given state governments the option to either conduct their own exams or opt for NEET to fill undergraduate seats. NEET 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on May 17.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more





On April 4, we have reported a story in which Medical Council of India directed some private colleges in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to cancel admissions of around 500 students who had allegedly not appeared for NEET exam last year. A senior MCI official had told PTI then that, these are suspected to be backdoor admissions allegedly done after receiving capitation fees as these states were among those who had opted for NEET.A parent of an affected student from an Uttar Pradesh medical college told NDTV that, these students are under stress while MCI is trying to destroy the careers of the students who have excellent NEET 2016 record, and are regular students in medical colleges from Uttar Pradesh.The parents of affected students have sent us the supporting documents for their claim and they said no capitation fee was taken from the students when they were admitted to the medical colleges last year.Dr. (Major) Gulshan Garg, Chairman, Sankalp Charitable Trust said that, the fact is that all these students are NEET qualified and participated in the state counseling process, but, while compiling students' record, the office of Director General, Medical Education goofed up the list and missed out the names of these 481 students."Private colleges had deposited Rs I lakh officially to open counseling counters in the office of Director General, Medical Education, Uttar Pradesh. All 481 students had participated in the counseling process but during compilation of list of selected students to send it to MCI, the DG, Medical Education erred and forgot to include these students' names in the list," says Dr Garg."NEET qualified students are forced to appear for NEET again in spite of the vacant sanctioned seats in the medical profession in a country like us where health human resource is already deficient," Dr Garg added.NDTV tried to contact MCI officials but could not reach them.The Centre had last year given state governments the option to either conduct their own exams or opt for NEET to fill undergraduate seats. NEET 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on May 17.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News