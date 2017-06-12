Panjab University Admission 2017-2018: Apply For UG, PG, Diploma, Certificate Courses

New Delhi: Admission process is open for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Panjab University, Chandigarh. Interested candidates can submit their application on or before 8 July 2017. The University is also accepting online applications for Diploma and Certificate courses, the last date for which is 14 July 2017. Offline admission form of Panjab University Regional Centre Kauni for admission to BA, BCom, BBA and PGDCA can be submitted along with all essential documents. Handbook of Information 2017 can be downloaded online or else obtained from Sale Counter, Administrative Block (Basement), Panjab University, Chandigarh on cash payment of Rs 700. The same can also be availed through registered post.
Those interested to apply for Bachelor of Engineering and Integrated courses can apply through JAC (Joint Admission Committee) 2017. JAC has been constituted for conducting admission to various B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch./Integrated B.E. (Chemical)-MBA Courses based on JEE(Main) - 2017 All India Rank. List of institutions accepting applications through JAC 2017 can be found at the official web portal chdenggadmissions.nic.in.
'Candidates seeking admission in Sports Category, shall along with Admission Form, submit the certificate/documents in the office of Campus Sports (Gymnasium Building, Jawaharlal Nehru Complex), P.U. Chandigarh. The candidates are required to appear for trial in proper sports kit along with original sports certificates on University Grounds as per schedule available in Handbook of Information 2017.'
Click here for more Education News