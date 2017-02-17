Aadhar Card Is A Must For All Railway Recruitment Exams

Applicants will mention Aadhar card details for the railway recruitments

During the examination, fingerprints will be collected through a biometric attendance system

Fingerprints will be matched with the Aadhar server

Aadhar card has been made mandatory for all railway recruitment tests. In order to ensure fair conduct of examinations, railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have made it compulsory for all candidates to mention their aadhar card number in the registration form. This move has been taken in order to avoid impersonations during the examination. This is something very big and important for all government job aspirants, especially those preparing for railway recruitment examinations. Details in this regard can be found below.Including Aadhar card number is a convenient and hassle free way of ascertaining the identity of examinees.In addition to this RRBs have further requested all those candidates who are not enrolled for Aadhar yet. In case you aren't enrolled yet, visit the nearest Aadhar enrolment centre and get enrolled for the same.However, the above mentioned provision is not applicable for candidates belonging to J&K, Meghalaya and Assam. Candidates of these States are required to give details of a valid government identity card number (passport number, voter ID card number, driving license number, etc.)Candidates should note that the provisions of the Aadhaar Act and the Regulations under the Act have come into effect from 14 September 2016 and notifications to this effect have been published in the Official Gazette. Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 permits the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect.