Aadhar Card Is A Must For All Railway Recruitment Exams

Including Aadhar card number is a convenient and hassle free way of ascertaining the identity of examinees.
What are the major changes?
- Applicants will mention Aadhar card details for the railway recruitments
- Details can be either 12 digit aadhar number or 28 digit aadhar registration receipt
- During the examination, fingerprints will be collected through a biometric attendance system
- Fingerprints will be matched with the Aadhar server
However, the above mentioned provision is not applicable for candidates belonging to J&K, Meghalaya and Assam. Candidates of these States are required to give details of a valid government identity card number (passport number, voter ID card number, driving license number, etc.)
Candidates should note that the provisions of the Aadhaar Act and the Regulations under the Act have come into effect from 14 September 2016 and notifications to this effect have been published in the Official Gazette. Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act 2016 permits the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect.