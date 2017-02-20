90th Anniversary Of Shri Ram College Of Commerce, President Of India Graced The Occasion

EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Shri Ram College of Commerce is observing its 90th anniversary on 20th February. The occasion is graced by the President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Addressing the gathering, the President talked about the poor global rankings of higher educational institutions of the country. Further he mentioned that Shri Ram College of Commerce has been doing well and should now set itself higher benchmarks of excellence. The President added that after several years of efforts at least three institutions of higher learning in the country have secured top places.



Research and innovation was highlighted, giving the example of Germany when it remained unperturbed during 2008 financial crisis. It was because of a solid foundation of research and development and the presence of high class research institutions.



The President remarked that for decades Shri Ram College of Commerce has met the essential requirements of amalgamating education with the needs of the nation. Apart from education, it has also developed livelihood and professional skills in the field of business and economics.

With a vision to promote education in the country, Sir Shri Ram had established the institution that would train young minds to manage the needs of industry, business and economic administration has been fulfilled comprehensively. It goes to the credit of the founders of Shri Ram College of Commerce that almost a century back they insisted on real life industry exposure to teachers as well as students.



Giving all the credit to the founder of the Institute, the President stated that withstanding all the test of time, Shri Ram College of Commerce has not only maintained excellence in academics, but has also striven to produce talents who have been excellent professionally.



