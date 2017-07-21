7th Pay Commission: Body Working In Education Field Meets Prakash Javadekar On Pay Hike A delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), a body working in the field of education, met HRD minister Prakash Javadekar today.

A delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), a body working in the field of education, met HRD minister Prakash Javadekar today and discussed pay revision for university and college teachers and other issues. According to a statement released by the RSS linked ABRSM, Mr. Javadekar and minister of state for HRD Mahendra Nath Pandey assured them that the recommendations of the 7th pay commission for university and college teachers will be soon implemented.



There was an extensive discussion on wide ranging issues with a special focus on the pay revision for university and college teachers, the statement said.



There was also discussion on removal of anomalies of 6th pay revision, ensuring the benefit of career advancement scheme, exemption from PhD coursework for working teachers, tenure of the college principals upto the age of super-annuation, regular appointments instead of ad-hoc appointments, issues related to commercialisation of education etc, the statement said.



The ministers assured the delegation that the recommendations of the



When contacted, an official confirmed that the delegation had met the ministers and said a proposal related to the pay revision for teachers of colleges and varsities was likely to go to the Cabinet in the coming days.



The delegation comprised Mr. Mahendra Kapoor, the national organising secretary of the ABRSM and others, according to the statement.



