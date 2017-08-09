75th Anniversary Of Quit India Movement: AMU Takes 'Sankalp Parva' Pledge As the nation is observing 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, various faculties and departments in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today took pledges to observe this Independence Day as 'Sankalp Parva'.

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh: As the nation is observing 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, various faculties and departments in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today took pledges to observe this Independence Day as 'Sankalp Parva'. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university took oaths for dedicating themselves to social causes and to share ideas for making a new India, said a press release from the varsity.



Professor Qayyum Husain, the Acting Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, AMU, who led the pledge for his faculty at the BC-1 Hall, Department of Biochemistry said that they had taken the oath to create a new India that is strong, prosperous and inclusive.



Terming 'Quit India Movement' or 'August Kranti' as an important milestone, Prof Husain pointed out on how under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India, in every village, city, transcending all barriers came together with a common mission to uproot imperialism.



Prof Tauqueer Alam Falahi, Dean, Faculty of Theology, who led the pledge at his faculty said that since five years from now i.e. in August 2022, we will complete 75 years as an independent nation, it will give us a unique opportunity of 'Sankalp' (Day of Resolve) to 'Siddhi' (attainment) towards a new India.



Meanwhile, in the pledge ceremony at the Abdullah School, teachers laid emphasis to quit dirt, poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism from India.



The pledge taking ceremony in AMU like all other universities across the country has been taken on the directions of University Grants Commission and Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.



The higher education regulation authority, University Grants Commission (UGC) in a latest circular asked all the varsities and educational institutions across the country to take students to memorials of freedom fighters and residences of martyrs in the run-up to the 70th Independence Day celebrations next week.



In a separate circular, UGC also asked students to take a pledge tomorrow at 9.30 AM along with teachers and non-teaching staff to make the country a "terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society".



