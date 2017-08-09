News Flash
Gujarat Congress expels 8 lawmakers who voted against party's Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha elections

75th Anniversary Of Quit India Movement: AMU Takes 'Sankalp Parva' Pledge

As the nation is observing 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, various faculties and departments in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today took pledges to observe this Independence Day as 'Sankalp Parva'.

Education | Edited by | Updated: August 09, 2017 19:04 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
75th Anniversary Of Quit India Movement: AMU Takes 'Sankalp Parva' Pledge

75th Anniversary Of Quit India Movement: AMU Takes 'Sankalp Parva' Pledge

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh:  As the nation is observing 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, various faculties and departments in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) today took pledges to observe this Independence Day as 'Sankalp Parva'. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university took oaths for dedicating themselves to social causes and to share ideas for making a new India, said a press release from the varsity.

Professor Qayyum Husain, the Acting Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, AMU, who led the pledge for his faculty at the BC-1 Hall, Department of Biochemistry said that they had taken the oath to create a new India that is strong, prosperous and inclusive.

Terming 'Quit India Movement' or 'August Kranti' as an important milestone, Prof Husain pointed out on how under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India, in every village, city, transcending all barriers came together with a common mission to uproot imperialism.

Prof Tauqueer Alam Falahi, Dean, Faculty of Theology, who led the pledge at his faculty said that since five years from now i.e. in August 2022, we will complete 75 years as an independent nation, it will give us a unique opportunity of 'Sankalp' (Day of Resolve) to 'Siddhi' (attainment) towards a new India.

Meanwhile, in the pledge ceremony at the Abdullah School, teachers laid emphasis to quit dirt, poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism from India.

The pledge taking ceremony in AMU like all other universities across the country has been taken on the directions of University Grants Commission and Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Read: Independence Day 2017: UGC Asks Universities To Take Students To Martyrs' Houses, Memorials

The higher education regulation authority, University Grants Commission (UGC) in a latest circular asked all the varsities and educational institutions across the country to take students to memorials of freedom fighters and residences of martyrs in the run-up to the 70th Independence Day celebrations next week. 

In a separate circular, UGC also asked students to take a pledge tomorrow at 9.30 AM along with teachers and non-teaching staff to make the country a "terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption-free, uncleanness-free and poverty-free society".

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READSharad Yadav Takes Big Step Forward In Plans To Split With Nitish Kumar
Quit India MovementAligarh Muslim University (AMU)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalFlipkart SaleAmazon SaleBest Mobile Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................