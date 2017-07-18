7 Reasons To Learn A Foreign Language In College Most of the universities offer certificate courses in various foreign languages to students enrolled with them. Generally, classes for a certificate course in foreign language is conducted on weekends and does not involve more than a few hours course work in a week.

7 reasons why you should learn a foreign language in college

The part and parcel of college life is the plethora of activities which a student can indulge in while on the path to get a degree. The three years a student spends in college is not just meant for obtaining a degree but for learning skills and attaining knowledge apart from your course curriculum which will actually come in handy when you get out in the real world, trying to figure out your next move. One of the popular options for college students is learning a foreign language while in college.



Most of the universities offer certificate courses in various foreign languages to students enrolled with them. Generally, classes for a certificate course in foreign language is conducted on weekends and does not involve more than a few hours course work in a week.



But what are the benefits of learning a foreign language? Why should a student take up extra course work? Here are a few perks of learning a foreign language:



1. Network: A foreign language class attracts people from all walks of life from working executives to students from other departments and streams. This way you meet people with varied experiences and learn not just a new language but also pick up information and skills which your under graduate degree may not teach you.



2. Employability: In the global economy, your employability increases if you have knowledge of a foreign language.



3. Memory: It has been proven that learning a new language improves memory and has also been proven to delay dementia.



4. Creativity: Learning a new language improves creative faculties of mind and introduces you to new creative avenues.



5. Multi-tasking: People who know two languages and can easily switch between two languages are also known to be good multi-taskers.



Read Here: Why Studying Abroad Is A Good Idea?



6. Perception: Studies have proved that people who know more than one language are more aware of their surroundings are more perceptive of the changes around them.



7. Knowledge: There's always the knowledge part. You not only learn a language, but you also get an opportunity to understand a culture more closely. This also makes you more adaptive to changes too.



