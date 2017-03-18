607 Ayush Medical Colleges In India, Proposal Received For 163 More, Says Union Minister

New Delhi: The Minister of State (Independent charge) for AYUSH, Shri ShripadYesso Naik informed the Lok Sabha that there are 607 AYUSH Medical colleges in the country. Out of the 607 colleges, 341 are for Ayurveda, 52 are for Unani, 10 for Siddha, and 204 for Homeopathy. He also informed that the central Government supports AYUSH Medical colleges under Central Sector Scheme of Public Health Initiatives (PHI) and the Central Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM) through the State /UT Governments.



He also informed that the government has received 163 proposals so far from State and Union Territory governments and private applicants seeking central government permission for opening of AYUSH Medical Colleges in the year 2016-17. Out of the 163 proposals, 108 are for Ayurveda, 1 for Siddha, 9 for Unani, and 45 for Homeopathy. 159 proposals from the 163 received have been forwarded to the Central Regulatory Councils while 4 proposals (3 Ayurveda and 1 Unani) have been returned back to the applicants because the proposals did not follow the notified regulations.



He said that an amount of Rs. 161.9 Lakh was released in the year 2015-16 to AYUSH colleges under Public Health Initiative (PHI) schemes. Another Rs. 90.8 Lakh amount was released in the year 2016-17, making a total of Rs. 252.7 Lakh under the PHI scheme. He also informed that under the National AYUSH Mission, a total of Rs. 7579.2 Lakh have been released to AYUSH Colleges from 2014-15 to till date.



