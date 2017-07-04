6 Ways To Improve Concentration For Students Lack of concentration often makes it difficult for students to understand even the easiest of topics and they end up postponing everything till before the exam. In this article we will discuss some of the methods which can help in improving concentration power of students.

6 Ways To Improve Concentration For Students New Delhi: Everywhere, whether schools or colleges, the new academic session has either begun or will begin shortly. Soon students would begin their next adventure in education. It is a story of almost every student - an academic year starts with a resolution to focus more on studies and by the end of the year students end up cramming everything a day or two before the exam day. Why does this happen? One answer is lack of concentration. Even when students sit down to study, they rarely focus and end up tearing apart their resolution to study.



Yoga and Meditation



Meditation is the tried and tested formula for improving concentration. It does not require much effort. All you need to meditate is a clam and quiet room or if meditating outdoors then a place with only natural sounds and away from the humdrums of civilization.



The world recently celebrated International Yoga Day and there is a reason Yoga has taken over the world. Yoga is not just a form of physical exercise but is also a form of exercise for our mental and spiritual well-being.



Switch off Electronic Devices



This is one major hurdle between concentration and a student. Before you sit down to study, switch off your phone and keep it out of reach from your study room. Other items of distraction like laptop, television, music players should be switched off too without excuse. No matter what we say, electronic devices are a huge hindrance between focused studies.



Your Study Room or Corner



Where you sit down to study plays a crucial role in concentration. If you happen to sit in a room where you can easily listen to noises from outside then it is not the right place to study. Ideally, you should sit in a room which gets ample natural light, has proper artificial lighting, and does not let outside noise come in.



Fix a Routine



Oft-repeated but very effective. Make a routine for yourself and stick to it. Even if you study only for two hours, studying by a routine helps more than studying for 8 hours in one day and then not studying at all for the rest of the week. So make a plan according to your curriculum and hours available to you apart from the time spent in school/college, tuition/coaching, and other important activities.



Set a Goal



Setting a goal will help you study according to your plan and will motivate you to stay concentrated. You can set a monthly, weekly, quarterly and then annual goal.



Take a Break



If studying for long hours, you should always regulate it with breaks. Studying continuously for a long period will eventually make your brain less receptive to what you are studying. So you should take breaks at regular intervals and let your brain rejuvenate.



