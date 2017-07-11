50% Fee Cut In Nursing, Architecture Studies In Cluster Universities In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government announced a 50 per cent fee cut for students in nursing and architecture courses in constituent colleges of cluster universities in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu. The announcement was made by Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari here during a meeting to review the functioning of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) and Cluster University Jammu (CUJ) and to discuss the action plan for the speedy growth and development of these varsities.

The minister directed the officers concerned to cut down the existing annual fee of nursing course from Rs 65,000 to Rs 32,500 for general category students and make it Rs 15,000 for those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. He also announced the 50 per cent cut on the existing annual fee for architecture course from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 50,000 for general category students and Rs 25,000 for BPL students, an official spokesman said.

Bukhari also discussed the appointment of deans for both universities and asked vice chancellors to prepare the list of candidates each for CUS and CUJ so that the positions are filled up at the earliest.

He said the appointment of deans would be made in consultation with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the chancellor of these universities, the spokesman said. Bukhari said the chief minister has desired to address all the problems faced by these Cluster Universities as these are in its infancy phase and needs a hand holding.

The meeting was informed that the logos for both the universities will be developed by National Institute of Designing at the cost of Rs six lakh each and will be ready by August 15.

The strengthening of the existing faculty and the need for additional faculty for these universities was alsodiscussed threadbare, the spokesman said.



