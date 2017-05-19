5 Point Guide To Choose Under Grad College In India Usually students go after colleges which have enjoyed remarkable reputation over the years. While it can be a good way to decide on a college, it should not be the only parameter.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT 5 Point Guide To Choose Under Grad College In India New Delhi: The admission season has begun. Delhi University will soon begin its application process. Several other colleges around the country have already commenced or completed their application process for under graduate courses. Apart from



Usually students go after colleges which have enjoyed remarkable reputation over the years. While it can be a good way to decide on a college, it should not be the only parameter. The years spent at under graduate college are formative for a student and help them realize their future path, their interests, their career goals and most importantly prepare them for the real world. Hence, it is vital that a student choose the right college for their under graduate studies.



Here are a few parameters which you should consider while choosing the college for your undergraduate studies:



1. Ranking in NIRF: It should not be the only priority, but it cannot be denied that a good ranking in NIRF India Ranking is a guarantee of good infrastructure and better faculty support.



2. Faculty and course: You will be spending the next three years of your life studying this course and learning from this faculty so it's wise to know as much as you can about the faculty of a college. Also find out what are the components of the course which you wish to study at a college. Students often join a course and realize later that the course does not deliver what they expected in the beginning.



3. Campus culture: Believe it or not, but campus culture helps you a lot in understanding the dynamics of the real world. The time you don't spend in the class room will be spent in and around the campus. This is the place where you will pick up practical skills, make friends from other departments and learn some important lessons of life.



4. Extra-curricular activities and clubs: You may not be too much into ECA but these play an integral role into a person's growth. Don't close yourself up to opportunities. Find out if the college you are planning has clubs dealing in your area of interest or not. However, this should not be a reason to reject a college but should definitely add brownie points to a college's credit.



5. Assessment cycle, method and schedule: This is important, period. You must consider the assessment methods applied for a course at the college and see if there have any irregularities in the pat. You wouldn't want to be stuck at a place which decides declaring result on time is too mainstream.



But in the end, choose a college where you would have fun and learn for the next three years.





The admission season has begun. Delhi University will soon begin its application process. Several other colleges around the country have already commenced or completed their application process for under graduate courses. Apart from Delhi University , Calcutta University and Jadavpur University will begin its admission process for UG courses after the result for West Bengal class 12 board exam are published. Mumbai University will also begin its application process for Under Graduate courses after class 12 board results are announced. All these universities have many colleges affiliated with them and can often confuse students about where to study.Usually students go after colleges which have enjoyed remarkable reputation over the years. While it can be a good way to decide on a college, it should not be the only parameter. The years spent at under graduate college are formative for a student and help them realize their future path, their interests, their career goals and most importantly prepare them for the real world. Hence, it is vital that a student choose the right college for their under graduate studies.Here are a few parameters which you should consider while choosing the college for your undergraduate studies:1.It should not be the only priority, but it cannot be denied that a good ranking in NIRF India Ranking is a guarantee of good infrastructure and better faculty support.2.You will be spending the next three years of your life studying this course and learning from this faculty so it's wise to know as much as you can about the faculty of a college. Also find out what are the components of the course which you wish to study at a college. Students often join a course and realize later that the course does not deliver what they expected in the beginning.3.Believe it or not, but campus culture helps you a lot in understanding the dynamics of the real world. The time you don't spend in the class room will be spent in and around the campus. This is the place where you will pick up practical skills, make friends from other departments and learn some important lessons of life.4.You may not be too much into ECA but these play an integral role into a person's growth. Don't close yourself up to opportunities. Find out if the college you are planning has clubs dealing in your area of interest or not. However, this should not be a reason to reject a college but should definitely add brownie points to a college's credit.5.This is important, period. You must consider the assessment methods applied for a course at the college and see if there have any irregularities in the pat. You wouldn't want to be stuck at a place which decides declaring result on time is too mainstream.But in the end, choose a college where you would have fun and learn for the next three years.