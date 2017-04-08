5 Fun Things To Do After Board Exams Are Over

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT 5 Fun Things To Do After Board Exams Are Over New Delhi: Which one of us has not been the target of innumerable questions from relatives and neighbors once our exams are over? The number of questions increases when we appear for board exams. After board exams are over, students are left with roughly two months before the next academic session starts. At this juncture, a lot of students are left clueless with what to do with their free time. While many students may opt for engineering or medical coaching, many others are left with limited options.



Well, the good news is there is no dearth of options. Students in India have many options to explore and invest time in. Here we have listed five things you can do during your two months' vacation which are as fun as they are productive.



Learn a Foreign Language: If you have not already studied a foreign language as part of your school curriculum, now is the time to learn a foreign language. Two months is enough time to master the basics of a language and you can always choose to continue the course to higher levels. Besides learning a new language will give you exposure and opportunity to learn about a new culture.



Join Swimming/Yoga/Aerobics/Dance classes: It is time and again emphasized that physical activity is very important specially at young age. With technological advancements, we have become more lazy and prone to obesity. Utilize this time to indulge in some fun physical activity. What you learn during this time will stay with you and even if you can't continue going to the classes later you can always practice what you learn at home.



Join local library and read: Well, bookworms would already have this one sorted but for others who don't invest much time in reading should think about it now. Take membership of your local library and start reading books on subjects of your choice. You never know what you may learn and how it may help you in future. Our personal favorite activity at a library is reading books on foreign cultures and traditions.



Volunteer work: If it's your cup of tea, then volunteer at your local NGOs. Volunteering not just gives you the satisfaction of contributing toward the society but will also look good on your resume. But selfish reasons apart, you would not just help people in need you would also learn some important life lessons.



Watch movies: Yes, the most cliched option, but hear us out. While you already would have your watchlist in place, we suggest that spend time watching documentaries as well. Don't limit yourself to Bollywood and Hollywood movies, but watch foreign language and regional language movies as well. We know it's a bummer to watch movies with sub-titles but it will help you learn about the different cultures and practices across the country and around the world.



