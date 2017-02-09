31% Of Secondary Schools In India Do Not Have Playgrounds, Says Minister In Parliament

EMAIL PRINT The minister was quoting from the information provided by Department of School Education & Literacy New Delhi: Vijay Goel, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports said in the Lok Sabha today that 31% of secondary schools in India do not have playgrounds. The minister was quoting from the information provided by Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Government is implementing the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), a centrally sponsored Scheme which, inter alia, recognizes the importance of sports in providing quality secondary education in the country to ensure holistic development of the students, said the minister in written reply.



Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan scheme encourages the States/UTs to focus on sports, cultural activities, activities based on learning, exposure to life skills with respect to health, nutrition etc. According to a press release by the ministry, annual school grant of Rs.50,000/- per annum per school provided under the scheme, has provisions among other components, for sports equipments and uniforms.



In his written reply the minister said, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education under Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, has been enacted, making elementary education a Fundamental Right, which, inter-alia, provides for access to a playground for each school, a part time instructor for physical education in upper primary school and Supply of play material, games and sports equipment, as per requirement of the schools.



Further, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for all schools affiliated to it to provide one compulsory period for sports upto 10th class and two periods in a week for 11th and 12th classes, added the minister.



