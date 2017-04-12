30th Indira Gandhi National Open University Convocation Tomorrow

New Delhi: The 30th Convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be held tomorrow. The IGNOU convocation was earlier planned for month of March. 208866 students who have completed their academic programmes in December, 2015 and June, 2016 term-end-examinations are eligible for the award of degrees/diplomas/certificates in this Convocation.
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for Human Resources Development (Higher Education) will be chief guest of the event.
The main function of Convocation shall be held at IGNOU headquarters and simultaneously at all the IGNOU Regional Centres through teleconferencing mode.
"For registration for Convocation, eligible students may pay the requisite fee through online mode available at the University website www.ignou.ac.in through the link On-line Registration for 30th Convocation. No separate communication with regard to registration for 30thconvocation will be sent to the students by the University", said a notification from IGNOU earlier.
Last date for online registration for IGNOU convocation was March, 27.
