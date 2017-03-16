25.97% Elementary Schools in Rural India Have Access To Computer Aided Learning, Reveals Survey By PRATHAM

EMAIL PRINT 25.97% Schools in Rural India Have Access To Computer Aided Learning New Delhi: In the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), PRATHAM a non-governmental organization has revealed that computers are available in 20 percent of schools in 2016 as compared to 19.6 percent in 2014. PRATHAM conducts annual achievement surveys in rural areas of the country, findings of which have been published in ASER. The report has included data about only schools which have computers and not about Computer Aided Learning (CAL) in schools. According to the data available with Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE), 25.97% of elementary schools have computers for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and CAL in 2015-16 (provisional data) in comparison to 25.23% schools in 2014-15.



The report also said that there has been no decline in the availability of computer and teachers in the year 2016 as compared to 2014 in government and government aided elementary schools.



As part of its Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the Central Government aids the States and Union Territories for universalization of elementary education in the country. Through SSA the central government also supports the States and Union Territories in improving ICT facilities in upper primary schools, therough the CAL component.



During the 2016-17 session, the government had allocated Rs. 31195.06 lakhs for CAL under the aegis of SSA. The Central Government has also launched Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) to promote the spirit of inquiry and creativity, enthusiasm for Science and Mathematics and effective use of Technology amongst school children. Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha today, the Minister of State (HRD), Shri Upendra Kushwaha also informed that under the RAA scheme, the Central Government provides Rs. 25 lakh per district every annum is provided to the States and union Territories for promoting activities in the areas of Science, Mathematics and Technology.



