20th Batch Of PGP Begins At IIM Indore

The induction programme of the 20th Batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP 2017-19) commenced at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore on July 1, 2017. The two day event aims to motivate and inspire the PGP participants to outshine in their career choices and become acquainted with the Institute. The inauguration was graced by Mr. Rajeev Chopra, CEO, iBahn Illumination Private Limited; Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Indore and Professor Shubhamoy Dey, Chair, PGP.



Professor Krishnan in his welcome address mentioned about the student achievers of the Institute who won various national and international level competitions.



'Our students have been performing extremely well not only in academics; but also in various extra-curricular activities-as we have one of the most relevant and contemporary PGP programme, taught by 99 excellent faculty members. The curriculum not only is been revised on a regular basis, but also includes various courses like Industry Interface Programme, Rural Immersion Programme and Himalaya Outbound Programme to enhance the students' skills and develop him/her as a managerial leader as well', he said.



This was followed by the Commencement Address by Mr. Rajeev Chopra. Mr. Chopra spoke on the topic-'Succeeding in the Corporate World'. He began his talk congratulating the participants for making it to IIM Indore; and advised them that this is just 25 percent while climbing the ladder of success. 'Getting admission into a top-notch business school makes just 25 percent of the hard-work required to achieve success. The rest depends on how much you learn from the Institute and how well you perform in the industry', he said.



The second half of the day witnessed an interactive and inspirational talk by Mr. Rahul Jagannathan ( who is an IIM Indore alumnus-PGP 2011-13), Senior Manager (Sales and Marketing), Urban Ladder. His talk revolved around the tips to be successful, what he learnt from IIM Indore and how it influenced his life and decisions.



'Successful people like Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Henry Ford always questioned the traditional methods, had innovative approach and worked for bringing change in the society', he said.

The second day of the induction will witness a special commencement address by Mr. Neelkanth Mishra, Managing Director and India Credit Analyst, Credit Suisse and Ms. Meera Shenoy, Founder, Youth4Jobs.



