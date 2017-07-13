16 Schools Served Notice For Not Admitting Poor Children In UP

Sixteen private schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar were today served notice for allegedly not giving admissions to poor children under the provision of the Right to Education (RTE) Act. District basic education officer M P Verma has sent notices to these schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar for not admitting poor children under the provision of the RTE act, under which private schools reserve 25 per cent of total seats for students from economically weaker sections. "Under the RTE act, the district magistrate had recommended admission to 1,493 students to various schools.

These schools are demanding admission fee, building funds and other charges from parents," Verma said. "They are refusing to give admissions without the payment of the charges," he said.

The students were recommended by the state government through offline and online receipt of applications in three phases, he said.