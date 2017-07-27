13,014 Students Benefitted From Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme For Jammu And Kashmir: Government The Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir is being implemented since 2011 and according to the union government 13017 students have benefitted from the scheme.

Human Resources Development Minister of State, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey told Rajya Sabha in a written that the Government has taken several initiatives to ensure that the benefits of the scheme is availed by all deserving students.



"As a result of various initiatives including creation of ten supernumerary quota in Engineering Colleges, more number of students are taking admission in professional courses," the minister said.



According to the minister, the scheme envisages to provide 5000 fresh scholarships every year (4500 for General, 250 for Engineering and 250 for Medical studies). There is a provision of inter-changeability of slots, subject to shortfall in the number of General degree courses and in the process, allocating a higher number of students for certain professional courses.



1680 students have benefitted from the scheme in 2014-2015 financial year while 1402 students got scholarships under this scheme in 2015-16. 2240 students got benefited on 2016-17.



