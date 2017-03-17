UP State Board Exam: 13,000 Students Drop Out Of Class 10 And 12 Exam Due To Strict Action Against Cheating, Says Mathura DM

District Magistrate Nitin Bansal today informed that close to 13,000 students have dropped out of the class 10 and class 12 Uttar Pradesh State Board exams in Mathura district. While almost 7,500 students dropped out of class 10 board exam, 5,500 students dropped out of class 12 board exams this year. The DM for Mathura said that the increase in number of drop outs could be because of the administrations' decision to take strict action against practice of mass copying. He also informed that the district administration has taken strict action against center superintendents and invigilators who were allegedly involved in incidents of cheating.According to reports in Press Trust of India, Nitin Bansal said, "Recently, centre superintendent of Tilak Singh Inter College Neemgaon, Jitendra Pal Singh was replaced by Kishan Mohan Sharma, a lecturer in Rastriya Inter college, Raya. An FIR has also been registered against five invigilators in this regard." He also informed that a total of 39 students have been booked after they were caught cheating during the exam for Hindi paper.In an incident of aggression against the administration's strict action against cheating, two police personnel were injured due to stone pelting by angry mob. The incident happened when the mob allegedly failed to help students appearing in the board exam. The incident reportedly happened at Tilak Singh Inter College, Raya where police personnels were deployed in huge numbers to prevent cheating in exam. Bansal informed that the policemen were admitted to hospital and the mob was controlled after additional forces were called in.(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)Click here for Education News