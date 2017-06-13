All India Bar Examination (AIBE) X Result Announced; Check Now At Allindiabarexamination.com

The result too was supposed to be declared on June 7 but was postponed to June 15 and then was declared today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can follow the steps given below to check their result.
How to check AIBE X Result?
Step one: Go to AIBE official website: www.allindiabarexamination.com
Step two: Click on the All India Bar Examination X Result link.
Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.
Step four: Click on submit and view your result.
AIBE is a compulsory exam for law degree holders for them to practice law in the country. Those who qualify this exam are awarded a 'Certificate of Practice'.
