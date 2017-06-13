All India Bar Examination (AIBE) X Result Announced; Check Now At Allindiabarexamination.com The result for 10th All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result from the official website. The result has come as a surprise for students who appeared in the exam as an official notice on the website earlier said that the results would be announced on June 15.

This year, there have been numerous change in various dates associated with the exam. Earlier, the BCI delayed the admit cards and the exam . The exam which was initially scheduled to happen on February 26 was postponed to March 26.



The result too was supposed to be declared on June 7 but was postponed to June 15 and then was declared today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can follow the steps given below to check their result. How to check AIBE X Result?

Step one: Go to AIBE official website: www.allindiabarexamination.com

Step two: Click on the All India Bar Examination X Result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step four: Click on submit and view your result.



AIBE is a compulsory exam for law degree holders for them to practice law in the country. Those who qualify this exam are awarded a 'Certificate of Practice'.



