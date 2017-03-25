105th Indian Science Congress: 25 Nobel Laureates Expected In Hyderabad

Around 25 Nobel laureates are expected in the the 105th Indian Science Congress hosted by Osmania University (OU) from January 3 to 7 next year, officials said today. Osmaina Universtiy which is celebrating its centenary this year, is hosting the Congress for the sixth time. Before this OU had hosted the Indian Science Congress in 1937, 1954, 1967, 1979 and 1998, noted its Vice-Chancellor, Prof S Ramachandram.According to General President of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) Prof Achyuta Samanta, around 25,000 people are expected to attend the Indian Science Congress this time."It is likely that around 25 Nobel laureates will speak on the occasion", Prof. Ramachandram told reporters here. "Reaching the unreached", has been proposed as the theme of the Science Congress.104th Indian Science Congress was hosted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati.The Indian Science Congress, the country's oldest and biggest science conference, is traditionally inaugurated by Prime Minister.Earlier, Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Ramachandram received a communication from the Indian Science Congress Association General President Dr. Achuyta Samanta about its selection of Osmania University to host the 105th Session of Indian Science Congress at Osmania University, Hyderabad, said a statement from the university.Osmania University Vice-Chancellor thanked the Indian Science Congress Association and said that this is a prestigious opportunity given to Osmania University.He further said that the faculty, staff and students would work wholeheartedly for the successful conduct of 105th Session of Indian Science Congress to be held at Osmania University, Hyderabad from 3rd to 7th January, 2018.