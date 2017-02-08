Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh: Professionals To Teach For One Day At Government-Run Schools, 1.26 Lakh Volunteers Register

EMAIL PRINT 'Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh' programme New Delhi: The 'Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh' programme has received an overwhelming response and has registered more than 1.26 lakh volunteers over the past few weeks. Apart from MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the volunteers for the programme include media persons, homemakers, pensioners and professionals from various backgrounds. The aim behind 'Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh' is to encourage educated professionals to play the role of a 'teacher' for one day at government-run schools. The programme will be held on February 18, 2017.



Press Trust of India quoted a Public Relations Officer as saying "More than 1.26 lakh people have got registered for 'Mile Banche Madhya Pradesh' (let us read together) programme of school education department so far. This programme is scheduled on February 18". The programme was earlier going to be held on January 28 but was then postponed.



The PR Officer also quoted that the volunteers will read a portion of any Hindi book for the students. They will also encourage children to read out aloud a portion of any book of their interest. The exercise will be followed by an educational dialogue between the volunteers and the children. The exercise is expected to inspire children in primary and middle schools to inculcate a habit of reading various books other than the textbooks.



Reflecting on the number of volunteers, the source said that apart from CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other ministers, Public Servants, about 16,500 youth representatives have also registered themselves for the programme. He said, "The registered persons include 2500 housewives, 575 media persons, 550 engineers, 535 doctors, 502 lawyers and 171 sports persons and a group of pensioners among others".



43,000 government employees have also registerd for the programme and will visit various government schools on February 18. About 2300 representatives from voluntary organizations, 3301 retired officers-employees, 15000 persons working in 15 different private sectors, 16834 businessmen and 18,157 public representatives have also registered for the programme.



The online registration for volunteers is still going on through www.schoolchalehum.gov.in website and will close on February 10, 2017.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



