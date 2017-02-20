Youth Held For Acid Attack On Man, Two Daughters

A man was arrested by the police for throwing acid at two girls and their father after they prevented him from consuming alcohol near their residence, a police officials said on Sunday.The victims were admitted to Sehgal Neo Hospital at Paschim Vihar with 10-30 per cent burn injuries from the chemical.The accused, identified as Rago Mukhiya, 26, a native of Bihar, was arrested from his rented accommodation in Khayla village, police said.The cops said the incident took place on Saturday night in west Delhi when the victims, Mr Deepak, 38, and his two daughters, aged 14 and 11 years, were getting ready to attend a marriage function.Mr Deepak, who is a resident of Vishnu Garden in Uttam Nagar, had asked the accused to go away from near the gate of his residence after Mukhiya was found to be consuming alcohol there."Soon an altercation ensued and Mukhiya reportedly misbehaved and manhandled Mr Deepak. Some neighbours soon rushed to the spot and the accused fled the scene. Mr Deepak and his daughters got busy with their preparations to leave for the ceremony. Within 15 minutes, Mukhiya came back, threw some chemical on Deepak and his daughters and fled the scene," Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Kumar said."More than 200 people were interrogated by police teams to locate the accused. When a police team reached Khayla village, Mukhiya made a desperate attempt to give the police a slip and hid himself under a blanket, but he was identified by Mr Deepak," Mr Kumar said.Mr Deepak's daughters are students of Class VIII and III."During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was a daily labourer. The area was cordoned off. Tenants and servants of the area were interrogated and CCTV footage was examined," the officer added."On sustained interrogation, Mukhiya confessed to his crime and said he did it under the influence of alcohol. He had brought the chemical from a steel/nickel buffing factory where he used to work," Mr Kumar added.