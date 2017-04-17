MCD Election 2017: Young Guns Of Delhi Promise Big Wins In Municipal Polls

21-year-old Leena Asiwal is Aam Aadmi Party's youngest candidate. 21-year-old Leena Asiwal is Aam Aadmi Party's youngest candidate.

There are about 25,000 young citizens who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming municipal polls in Delhi. As their population forms a crucial segment of voters, the parties have fielded many young faces to develop a strong youth connect. While some of them are engineers, doctors, teachers and sportspersons, they all are bright, hardworking and confident of winning big in the polls.The BJP had announced that they will promote young blood this time. "We will bring new faces and young talent in the MCD elections. We are preparing a new army for next 10 years," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had said.22-year-old Poorva Sankla, BJP's candidate from Raghubir Nagar, is a software engineer. The party's youngest candidate quit her high-paying job in a Gurgaon-based American company to enter politics. She says, "If I were after money, I would not have quit my job to join politics. I want to serve the people of Delhi," she said.Leena Asiwal, 21, is Aam Aadmi Party's youngest candidate. The AAP has launched the final year student, who is pursuing English Honours at Delhi University, from Vikaspuri's Ward no. 20. Ms Asiwal says that young candidates have brought new energy to the party. "It's time for the corrupt to make way for those who want to work for the development of the city. I have come here to work," she said.Few weeks younger than Ms Asiwal, Swaraj India's Kajal Sharma is the youngest candidate in the MCD polls. Ms Sharma, who turned 21 in February, is pursuing B.Com though IGNOU. She is representing her party in Rani Bagh. She was just 17 when she became a supporter of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement."Other candidates may have a lot of experience, but they haven't done much for the city. All they did was fill their pockets while sitting in airconditioned offices. We have passion. We have fresh ideas and we want to work on them for the betterment of Delhi," Ms Sharma said.Among other young candidates is Congress' 25-year-old Dr Anisha Gupta, who practises at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and is contesting from Mubarakpur Dabas ward and AAP's candidate from Rohini and mechanical engineer Abhinav Mishra, 24, who has worked with various companies as a production manager.Wheelchair-bound Suvarna Raj, an international para-athlete, is entering politics with an agenda -- to make all MCD schools disabled friendly.The 33-year-old Swaraj India candidate from Babarpur's 50 E ward, she is seen campaigning on her wheelchair. She promises to make public toilets disabled friendly and appoint teachers to train children with special abilities.She has represented India in table tennis in Asian Para Games-2014 and Asian Para Championships in 2013. She has also won two national medals in para-athletics."As a disabled person, I had to face a lot of challenges, especially in using public toilets. After we win the MCD polls, we will ensure all public toilets are disabled friendly," she said.She had sought a ticket from the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013 assembly polls, but she was told that they cannot risk a ticket to a disbaled person.The election to the North, East and South Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to take place on April 23. Results will be announced on April 26.