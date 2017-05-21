Would've Been In Jail If Kapil Mishra Charges Were True: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has responded to allegations of money laundering and corruption levelled by suspended Aam Aadmi Party member Kapil Mishra and said that he would've been in jail had there been an "iota of truth" in his charges. This is the first time Mr Kejriwal has directly confronted Mr Mishra's allegations."I would have been in jail had there been an iota of truth in his allegations," the AAP chief said at a party meeting."They ask me why am I silent? Why I am not responding? How does one respond to these allegations! No one believes them - even the opposition doesn't believe the charges," Mr Kejriwal added."When your own betray you, it hurts a lot," he further said.Kapil Mishra was sacked as a minister in the Delhi government by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month. The AAP had then said that the decision was taken due to Mr Mishra's "poor performance".Earlier, Mr Mishra had alleged that he saw Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to the AAP chief at his house. He further accused Mr Jain of helping Mr Kejriwal's relative win a Rs 50 crore deal and alleged that the AAP had fudged their account statements and lied to the Election Commission.On Sunday, the suspended AAP member claimed that a person who was under investigation over a Rs 400-crore scam had funded the foreign tours of senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh.Mr Mishra had also undertaken a hunger strike last week to protest against the top AAP leadership but he quit the fast yesterday after falling ill during a press briefing.